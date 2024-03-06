Rep. Chip Roy’s bill would allow Americans to sue Covid vax companies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 6, 2024

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy on Tuesday introduced legislation which he said would “empower Americans” to hold Covid vaccine manufacturers “liable for any losses their vaccines caused.”

The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act is aimed at wiping away Covid vax manufacturers’ statutory protections, opening them up to civil lawsuits.

Millions of Americans were forced to take a the Covid injection “out of fear of losing their livelihoods and under false pretenses,” Roy said in a press release. “Many have faced injury from the vaccine, but few have been afforded little recourse. To date, a mere 11 injury claims have been paid out despite nearly 700 million doses of the vaccine having been administered.”

“The American people deserve justice for the infringement on their personal medical freedom and those medically harmed deserve restitution,” Roy added.

The Covid shots are considered “countermeasures” under the Public Readiness and Preparedness (PREP) Act, which broadly shields their manufacturers from civil liability related to losses stemming from the vaccines.

Roy said the LIABLE Act would empower injured Americans by:

• Removing all federal liability protections for the COVID-19 vaccine;

• Preserving the ability of injured Americans to access pre-existing compensation programs; and

• Specifying the bill is retroactive to ensure Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccine before the bill is enacted benefit.

Mary Holland, President of Children’s Health Defense, said:

“Thank you to Congressman Roy for championing this vital legislation. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has failed those injured by COVID-19 vaccines. The program is wholly inadequate and inconsistent with constitutional principles in providing just redress. The damages and fatalities caused by the COVID-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.” –

