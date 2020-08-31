Rep. Banks: Stop unemployment benefits for Antifa ‘thugs’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2020

Rep. Jim Banks has filed legislation which would prohibit those convicted of rioting from receiving federal unemployment benefits.

The Indiana Republican said U.S. taxpayers should not be paying to provide unemployment benefits to “Antifa thugs” and those associated with Black Lives Matter who are rioting in cities across the country

Banks said the Support Peaceful Protest Act would also force rioters to pay police officers for the law enforcement they provide during the riots.

Banks explained his plan in an interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday:

“It’s occurred to me over the last few weeks that it’s not just George Soros and left-wing groups like BLM that are funding many of these riots and mob protests that are turning violent in the streets of America’s cities, but if you think about it, you and I are also funding it in a way.”

Banks added: “These ‘protesters’, the Antifa thugs that are showing up and causing so much destruction are also getting $600 a week through unemployment benefits through the CARES Act and the federal benefits that have come about through the coronavirus aid. I want to put a stop to it. If they’re unemployed and they show up on a daily basis, and they’re traveling all over America — especially many of them coming to Washington, D.C. — the last thing they deserve is our tax dollars going into their pockets to pay the costs for these professional protesters and rioters and causing this kind of ruin and destruction in places like Washington. So that’s one big component of my bill.”

Banks told Breitbart News Saturday: “There are videos online of protesters holding up traffic jams … I think these protesters should have to pay the cost of the law enforcement that have to come out and deal with situations like these. Why should hardworking taxpayers in my district have to pay whenever these thugs shut down the streets in places like Washington. They should be on the hook to pay for it too.”

