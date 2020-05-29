Remember Valerie Jarrett? Top Obama aide reveals Left’s 2020 game plan

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2020

Valerie Jarrett, once a top adviser to President Barack Obama, has outlined the Left’s 2020 election game plan.

That plan involves vote-by-mail for all states this November and all elections to follow.

Jarrett said as much in an MSNBC interview: “We should have vote-by-mail in every state. We should have early vote in every state. Everybody should be able to go online to register. Why is it leaders are not making it as easy as possible for us to vote as opposed to trying to suppress the vote? We’re trying to close the age and the race gap. We’re confident that this is a long term plan.”

Jarrett concluded: “This COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the weaknesses in government and leadership. We know now the federal, state and local have to be cooperating to manage a challenge like this. So it should be a real wake-up call to the importance of making sure the people in office are actually going to be the ones looking out for your health and your livelihood.”

And with that, “the Left tipped its hat to its ‘never let a crisis go to waste’ COVID-19 endgame,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on May 29.

Jarrett also spoke of launching something called “Civic Cities” where, she said, “we are working with mayors across the country.”

Working for what?

“To kill the integrity of America’s election system,” Chumley wrote. “To ultimately, destroy the Electoral College and tip the scales of voting the Democrats’ way for years, even decades, to come.”

Civic Cities, Chumley noted. “is the Left’s latest way of pretending like it’s working on behalf of the citizens of the United States while actually working to undercut the Constitution, free market and concept of individual rights, and brainwashing the next generation in good old-fashioned socialist collectivism.”

As part of Civic Cities, youth are being trained to think of voting as an at-home endeavor.

“We’re working in high schools,” Jarrett said, “because people who are first-time voters tend to be lifelong voters. We have colleges and universities. We have the business community engaged.”

“Vote-by-mail has not been in any way an indicator of vote fraud,” Jarrett said.

And by that, “she meant, in typical Democrat-slash-Orwellian-speak: Vote-by-mail is highly susceptible to fraud. And thanks to COVID-19, Democrats have a chance to usher in an electoral system rife with fraud they can exploit for decades to come,” Chumley wrote.

One bullet point from the Citizens Campaign website states: “We’re building Civic Cities across the nation — cities which provide the following: Solutions Civics, [that] teaches No-Blame problem solving of government issues to high school students.”

Chumley noted that “ ‘No blame’ is code for ‘no accountability.’ No accountability for Democrats, that is.”

“Oh, what a lucky day for Democrats that COVID-19 came along. Not only do Dems now have a tool to justify hiding away their subpar candidate Joe Biden in the basement — out of the comparatively hot gaffe zone known as The Field of Donald Trump’s Fire — but also, they can put in place the groundswell for a long-held dream of the left: to destroy America’s fair system of elections.”

