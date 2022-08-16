Recall effort for Soros-funded LA District Attorney Gascon falls short

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 16, 2022

The George Soros-backed district attorney in Los Angeles County has survived a recall effort.

Even though more than 520,000 residents signed a petition to have George Gascon removed from office, it fell just short of the 566,857 valid signatures that were needed to move forward with the recall, Los Angeles County registrar-recorder Dean Logan announced on Monday.

Gascon, whose woke policies allowing violent criminals to remain free have been blamed for skyrocketing crime in Los Angeles and neighboring areas, said that he is “grateful to move forward from this attempted political power grab.”

The Soros-funded California Justice and Safety PAC pumped $4.7 million into Gascon’s campaign in 2020.

Logan said that 195,783 of the 715,833 signatures on the recall petition “were found to be invalid,” with nearly 90,000 of them not registered to vote and nearly 45,000 signatures being duplicates.

“Therefore, the petition has failed to meet the sufficiency requirements and no further action shall be taken on the petition,” the registrar announced.

RecallDAGeorgeGascon, the group behind the recall effort, called the decision “surprising and disappointing,” while vowing to “exercise its full statutory and legal authority to review the rejected signatures and verification process.”

The group added that “to interpret this in any other way other than a wholesale rejection of Gascon’s dangerous polices would be disingenuous, or naive at best,” adding that “over half a million signatures are in addition to 37 cities voting no confidence in the District Attorney, and over 98% of Gascon’s own prosecutors supporting the recall.”

The group vowed to fight on, saying that the “removal of George Gascon from office has never been a matter of if, but when. The citizens of Los Angeles cannot afford another two years of Gascon unleashing havoc on their streets — people’s lives are at stake.”

