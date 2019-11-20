Real American military heroes weigh in on Lt. Col. Vindman

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2019

American war heroes are slamming Democrats’ star impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as a “disgrace” and an “operative with an agenda.”

Vindman testified on Nov. 19 that after listening to the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, he went to the National Security Council (NSC) lawyer to report his concerns about the call.

In his testimony, Vindman said he did not have concerns whether the contents of the call were illegal or a crime, but said he found it morally wrong. He also testified that he advised the Ukrainians not to get involved in U.S. domestic politics.

Some military veterans, including prominent war heroes, blasted Vindman.

Mark Geist, a Marine who fought off terrorists during the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack on the U.S. annex in Libya, tweeted: “Vindman is a disgrace to all who have served. Transcript of his previous closed door testimony he clearly admits to undermining the @POTUS foreign policy and now he has chairman Schiff advising him on how to answer questions.”

Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, also criticized Vindman, tweeting: “I agree. I wish the left wouldn’t use his uniform to make him a saint. He’s an operative with an agenda.”

O’Neill’s tweet was in response to a tweet by Donald Trump Jr., who posted: “Anyone listening to Vindman stammer through this seemingly trying to remember the Catch Phrases he was well coached on should get that. He’s a low level partisan bureaucrat and nothing more.”

Navy SEAL Jonathan T. Gilliam tweeted: “This guy reeks of spy! #Vindman should be added to the list of deep staters that should be charged with conspiracy to overthrow.”

During his testimony, Vindman corrected Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who had referred to him as “Mr. Vindman.”

Vindman interrupted Nunes with, “Ranking Member, it’s lieutenant colonel Vindman, please.”

Tim Kennedy, a current National Guard member, tweeted: “Correcting a civilian about how to be addressed is a for sure way to make everyone in the military think you are a douche bag.”

During Tuesday’s public impeachment hearings, former National Security Director of Russia and European affairs Tim Morrison said officials at the National Security Council (NSC) had raised concerns about Vindman’s judgment on multiple occasions.

Morrison said that, during his transition into the NSC, he detailed what predecessor Dr. Fiona Hill told him about Vindman: “Among the discussions I had with Dr. Hill in the transition was our team, my team, its strengths, and its weaknesses,” he said. “And Fiona and others had raised concerns about Alex’s judgment.”

Officials also had concerns that Vindman worked outside of the chain of command.

“I would consider it to be an unfortunate habit he picked up from his prior boss,” Morrison said, referring to Hill.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments