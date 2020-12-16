Rand Paul: Swalwell ‘ought to just resign from Congress’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2020

Following revelations of his close relationship with a Chinese spy, Rep. Eric Swalwell “probably ought to just resign from Congress,” Sen. Rand Paul said.

Swalwell “should actually resign from the intelligence committee,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News. “If he’s not willing to do that, he should be removed from the Intelligence Committee.”

Paul then accused the California Democrat of engaging in hypocrisy by “hurling false allegations” at President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation but refusing to answer questions on his possible connections to the communist government in China.

“He was the most over-the-top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he’s sleeping with a Chinese spy,” Paul said. “I mean, my goodness. The hypocrisy. It’s appalling, and he really should be red-faced and ashamed of himself and really probably ought to just resign from Congress.”

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “doesn’t have any concern” about Swalwell.

A group of 17 Republican House members sent a letter to Pelosi on Tuesday urging her to “immediately remove” Swalwell from the intel panel.

“Because of Rep. Swalwell’s position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, his close interactions with Chinese intelligence services, however unintentional they may be, are an unacceptable national security risk,” the letter reads.

Noting that the committee “handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses — information critical to our national defense,” the letter continued, “we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee.”

The Republican members also noted that Pelosi had blasted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “not fit to serve” in 2017 after reports emerged that he failed to disclose to Congress a pair of meetings with the Russian ambassador. Pelosi called for Sessions to resign at the time.

“Rep. Swalwell withheld information for five years from the House Intelligence Committee about an ongoing Chinese espionage operation targeted at him and his own colleagues,” the letter reads. “Obviously, Rep. Swalwell’s interactions with a Chinese spy were more dangerous and unusual than AG Session’s meetings with a Russian diplomat.”

Fang Fang, also known as Christine Fang, disguised as an exchange student and came to the U.S. to build relationships with up-and-coming politicians on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, Axios reported last week. One of her highest-profile targets was Swalwell, whom she met when he was still a city councilman in the East Bay city of Dublin almost a decade ago.

