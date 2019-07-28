Rand Paul: Ilhan Omar ‘about as ungrateful as you can get’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar has said that the United states exports “American exceptionalism,” but it does not live those values domestically.

“So, that hypocrisy is one that I’m bothered by. I want America the great to be America the great,” the Minnesota Democrat said.

Omar and her family fled civil war in Somalia for a Kenyan refugee camp and then arrived in the U.S. when she was age 12. She has said America did not meet her expectations because of discrimination and racism.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said that Omar is “ungrateful” and argued that maybe she should consider revisiting her native country for some perspective.

“I hear Rep. Omar say, ‘Oh, America is a terrible place,” Paul said to Breitbart News. “I thought there’d be justice but there’s no justice here. It’s like, she came here and we fed her, we clothed her, she got welfare, she got school, she got healthcare, and lo and behold she has the honor of actually winning a seat in Congress and she says we’re a terrible country. I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get.”

Paul continued, “So while I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia and I think she could look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia, that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a Constitution and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years. And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while she might come back and appreciate America more.”

Speaking on a panel about foreign policy at the recent Netroots Nation, Omar claimed she likely loves the U.S. more than anyone who was born in the country while responding to attacks that she is anti-American.

“There is something I get criticized for all the time,” she said. “It is that I am anti-American because I criticize the United States. I believe, as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments