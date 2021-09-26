Rand Paul: Fauci ignoring the science on natural immunity, silent on antibody treatments

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2021

Team Biden is not following the science when it comes to Americans with previous Covid infections who now have immunity, Sen. Rand Paul said.

In a Sept. 25 interview with OAN, the Kentucky Republican also said he believed Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is illegal.

“In a free society, individuals make their own mind up,” Paul said.

The senator said that Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci is “ignoring an enormous scientific fact, 100 million Americans have already had Covid and have immunity and all of the studies are now showing that immunity acquired from catching Covid naturally is actually as good as the vaccine and maybe even better.”

The senator said he was “for people taking the vaccine voluntarily,” but for those who have had Covid “that vaccine you’ve gotten from nature ought to account for something.”

Paul also slammed Fauci for not promoting monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, which the FDA issued emergency authorization for in May.

Paul said he had spoken to “knowledgeable people” who had “not heard about” the treatment, adding that more people don’t know about the treatment because “Dr. Fauci is spending all his damn time on 20 different networks putting masks all over his face talking about stuff that is not scientific. … He’s involved in every category of every lifestyle decision in our whole country and yet I have seen very few if any interviews where he actually talks about how you treat it if you get sick. And if you don’t treat it soon enough you might pass a window where you go to the ventilator.”

Paul also cited a large Israeli study last month which found the natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Israel is one of the most highly–vaccinated countries in the world. The study examined medical records of tens of thousands of Israelis, charting their infections, symptoms, and hospitalizations between June 1 and Aug. 14. It’s the largest real-world observational study so far to compare natural and vaccine-induced immunity to SARS-CoV-2, Science.org reported, citing the scientists who conducted the research.

“It’s a textbook example of how natural immunity is really better than vaccination,” said Charlotte Thålin, a physician and immunology researcher at Danderyd Hospital and the Karolinska Institute who studies the immune responses to SARS-CoV-2. “To my knowledge, it’s the first time [this] has really been shown in the context of COVID-19.”

The study “found in two analyses that never-infected people who were vaccinated in January and February were, in June, July, and the first half of August, six to 13 times more likely to get infected than unvaccinated people who were previously infected with the coronavirus,” the report noted. “In one analysis, comparing more than 32,000 people in the health system, the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 was 27 times higher among the vaccinated, and the risk of hospitalization eight times higher.”

