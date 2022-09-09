Rail strike would deliver major blow to supply chains, U.S. economy

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 9, 2022

Unions which represent railroad workers are threatening a strike which could cost the U.S. economy roughly $2 billion per day.

The National Mediation Board and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met on Wednesday with leaders of both sides in hopes of reaching an agreement before workers’ current contract runs out at midnight on Sept. 16.

A strike would likely devastate the U.S. supply chain at a time when it is already struggling. It would also come as the peak season for transporting agricultural products is looming.

The American Association of Railroads said in a statement Thursday that a strike by railroad workers would “immediately harm every economic sector,” triggering “retail product shortages, widespread manufacturing shutdowns” and “job losses.”

The rail workers are represented by 13 unions that have spent years trying to renegotiate their contracts with rail carriers, represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee.

The workers are looking for changes in the carriers’ policies related to long hours, paid leave, and being on-call.

Union leaders said their workers have “borne the brunt of inept crew management, life-changing attendance policies, and working conditions over the past years that are making it all but impossible for rail carriers to hire and retain operating employees.”

If the parties continue to bicker, Congress can step in and order the rail workers to return to their jobs.

In July, Team Biden instituted a Presidential Emergency Board that proposed increasing workers’ salaries by 24% and adding thousands of additional bonuses over a five-year contract. Roughly 115,000 workers would be covered under the plan.

Only five of the 13 unions agreed to the deal.

