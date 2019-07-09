Question: Why would anyone edit Bill Clinton out of Wikipdedia’s Jeffrey Epstein entry?

WorldTribune, July 9, 2019

Question of the Day, July 9, 2019: Who were the users of open-source Wikipedia who deleted reference of former President Bill Clinton’s ties with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and what was their motive? a) Patriotic Americans who wanted to keep Wikipedia entries free of partisan political bias; b) Risk management staffers at the Clinton Foundation simply doing their job of enhancing the influx of charitable contributions; c) Cyberwar operatives of China’s People’s Liberation Army for reasons known only to Xi Jinping; d) Please! It’s obvious [Please complete]:



Question of the Day, July 8, 2019:

Defend your response to the following: California’s earthquakes are caused by: a) Climate change, b) Fracking, c) Democrat Party governance, d) Hollywood’s failure to heed and make more films like ‘Ten Commandments’, d) None of the above. The following is the real cause:

Answers:

None of the above is, of course, correct but it is tempting to blame it on the Democrats. The country would be in much better shape if they were to slide into the Pacific. – Michael Steffes

Simple: CA sits on the largest fault line in the USA. – Wayne Everingham

They angered the gods! – Byron Arriola 👀

