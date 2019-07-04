Question of the day

By on

WorldTribune, July 4, 2019

This month, we introduce a new daily feature: ‘Question of the Day’. Let’s have some fun!

Send your responses here [world@worldtribune.com] and we’ll publish the best.

Question of the Day, July 4, 2019:

In writing the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s founders staked their “lives, fortunes and sacred honor” on a signed document that defied the oppression and tyranny of the “King of Great Britain.” 243 years later, if you were asked to pen a new Declaration of Independence for the American people, against what power would you stake your life, fortune and sacred honor?

Question of the day added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

Please follow and like us:

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login