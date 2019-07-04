WorldTribune, July 4, 2019

This month, we introduce a new daily feature: ‘Question of the Day’. Let’s have some fun!

Question of the Day, July 4, 2019:

In writing the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s founders staked their “lives, fortunes and sacred honor” on a signed document that defied the oppression and tyranny of the “King of Great Britain.” 243 years later, if you were asked to pen a new Declaration of Independence for the American people, against what power would you stake your life, fortune and sacred honor?

