Question: Is war inevitable in the Persian Gulf?

WorldTribune, July 19, 2019

This month, we introduce ‘Question of the Day’. Let’s have some fun! Send your responses here [world@worldtribune.com] or comment on Facebook, and we’ll publish the best.

Question of the Day, July 19, 2019: After Britain seized an Iranian tanker near Gibralter in early July for violating EU sanctions, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has this week seized two foreign tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz including one registered to the UK. Can war be averted in the escalating showdown with the regime in Iran?



Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments