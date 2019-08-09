Question: Is President Trump on the defensive or is he still playing offense?

Question of the Day, August 8, 2019: After a horrific week of mass murders, the Democratic and other critics of President Donald Trump have wasted no time accusing him of racist tweets. They have escalated their own rhetoric, charging that he and all of his supporters are in effect “white supremacists” who are guilty of hate crimes. Do the president’s call for common sense background checks signal retreat or his he effectively responding to a national political crisis?

Former Rep. Steve Stockman

Question of the Day, August 5, 2019:

Texas Republican Rep. Steve Stockman is serving a 10-year prison sentence. He exposed multiple instances of political corruption in the Obama administration including that of former IRS official Lois Lerner, who escaped punishment. Was Rep. Steve Stockman victimized by the Department of Justice?

Answers:

The Obama Administration will go down as the “most corrupt” in America’s history IF we can expose the true facts! Evil at its core! – Pam Smith

You can bet he was. – Jan Hewlett

