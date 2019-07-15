Question: Is Google effectively an agent of the People’s Republic of China?

WorldTribune, July 8, 2019

Question of the Day, July 15, 2019: Google has been accused of helping China’s military while collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party regime’s censorship policies. However due to a rebellion by its workers, Google canceled a contract with the Pentagon. Google is a key part of many American’s everyday life. Is Google effectively an agent of the People’s Republic of China?

Question of the Day, July 14, 2019:

Never mind the polls. Who will be the Democrat Party candidate for president in 2020 and why?

Answers:

When the entire barrel of apples are rotten all is left for them is compost. – Michael Wilkins

It is difficult to believe that anyone is happy with any of these candidates. – Katie Knack

Is there 1 decent person among all of them? – Margaret Canning Preston Franklin

Biden Harris then spectacular loss for Dems the first Tuesday of November 2020. – Mike Smith

None of them fit to lead this country… America deserves and demands far better-real leaders with real solution not the endless Never Trumper garbage – Susan Conery

Bunch of Communists. – Dinah Reynolds

