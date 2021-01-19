Purge lists My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell: Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s bow

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2021

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow and a faithful backer of President Donald Trump, has been targeted by leftists as part of their effort to “cleanse” America of Trump supporters.

Lindell said he was notified that My Pillow products will no longer be carried in Kohl’s or Bed Bath & Beyond.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath and Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Lindell said the actions came after groups including Sleeping Giant terrorized the companies, pushing them stop doing business with him.

Sleeping Giants, a leftist activist group, has ongoing campaigns to pressure companies to drop what they consider to be conservative and right-leaning websites, such as Breitbart News and Fox News.

Sleeping Giants boasted about its latest act of fascism, tweeting the news that Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s dropped My Pillow while making the baseless claim that Lindell played a part in motivating the breach of the Capitol because he questioned the results of the 2020 election.

“Honestly, how awesome would it be if we started selling Sleeping Giants pillows?” it added.

Honestly, the move has done little if anything to kill the popularity of My Pillow. Lindell said his company has seen its direct sales increase 30 to 40 percent since Friday.

Lindell drew attention last week by visiting the White House to meet with Trump. As he was exiting a meeting, notes Lindell was holding were photographed and pictures of the notes were then circulated on social media. The notes suggested Trump declare martial law and move the chief of staff to acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller to acting CIA chief.

Lindell told The Epoch Times that the notes contained suggestions from a lawyer and he was just the messenger. He said martial law wasn’t part of the five-minute discussion he shared with the president.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media