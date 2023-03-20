‘Pure hypocrisy’: Rachel Levine waited to transition until after having kids

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2023

The transgender Biden administration official who is pushing to normalize gender affirming treatments and life altering surgeries for children waited until after he had been married and had children to transition.

Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, formerly Richard Levine, is being accused of “pure hypocrisy” after a video resurfaced from a meeting of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine in 2019 showing Levine expressing relief for having transitioned later in life.

“If I transitioned when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children,” says Levine in the clip.

Levine is now pushing to expand irreversible gender surgeries for minors.

During a recent discussion at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Levine stated the “wheels will turn” on widely accepting transgender transitions for children.

Levine also noted that gender-affirming care for minors has the “highest support” of the Biden administration.

Joe Biden said during an interview in October that “it’s wrong” for states to ban surgeries and hormone treatment for children who say they want to change their sex.

Last week, Biden blasted Florida’s new law barring hormone therapy, sex change surgery, and other permanent transgender procedures on children, calling the state’s action “close to sinful.”

Levine was slammed on social media after the 2019 clip resurfaced:

“So, this guy who’s pushing as hard as he can for YOU to be cool with chemical castration and surgical mutilation of your child, is glad he waited to start his ‘transition’ because had he done it soon he wouldn’t have his children. That’s rich,” wrote talk radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo.

One Twitter user called out Levine’s “pure hypocrisy”: “Admiral Levine is thankful she wasn’t allowed to transition as a child, but she’s working overtime to transition your kids preventing them from ever having children.”

Most Americans oppose the transgender industry targeting children and believe pharmaceutical companies and doctors that promote puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects, according to a recent Summit Ministries/McLaughlin & Associates survey.

Previously, a Heritage Foundation report revealed that making puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones easier for minors to access has increased youth suicide rates, a finding that directly challenges claims from pro-transgender clinical organizations, activists, and the Biden administration.

Rachel Levine waited to have kids before gender transitioning In 2019, Rachel Levine said: “I can’t imagine a life without my children” This is the same Rachel Levine who is now pushing to expand permanent gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/CrP8wuYDLX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2023

So, in 2019 this idiot is ADMITTING, as a transgender woman, that CHILDREN should NOT be making decisions to take meds or have surgeries which CAN’T be reversed bc they might REGRET IT. But today wants to pass a law that allows CHILDREN to make these decisions. Confused much? https://t.co/ITwTR7zMAV — Lorraine DeSimone (@LorraineD888) March 18, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish