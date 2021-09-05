Publicly-available data expose big lie about climate change; Democrats tend to be the true-believers

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2021

Who is more likely to follow the science when it comes to climate change?

That would be Republicans, according to a Google survey released last week by Environmental Progress.

The survey found Democrats were more likely than Republicans “to believe false information about basic aspects of climate science,” starting with the impact of natural disasters.

Asked if “more people are dying of natural disasters,” 42 percent of Democrats and 35 of Republicans agreed. In reality, “such deaths have declined by more than 90 percent worldwide over the last century,” Valerie Richardson noted in a Sept. 5 report for The Washington Times.

Twice as many Democrats versus Republicans also believe that “deaths from natural disasters will rise in the future due to climate change,” the survey found. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change does not predict a reversal in the trend of declining deaths, “even under high degrees of warming,” said the analysis.

The survey also found that 71 percent of Democrats, but only 30 percent of Republicans agreed that “climate change is increasing the cost of natural disasters as a percent of GDP [gross domestic product].”

“In reality, the share of GDP spent on natural disasters has either declined or remained flat when ‘normalized,’ meaning when scientists take into account increased wealth in harm’s way,” said the Environmental Progress analysis. “Think of the higher cost of a hurricane in Miami Beach today than in 1921, when there were so few buildings on it.”

The survey also found that 67 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of Republicans concurred with the statement that “carbon emissions have risen in the United States over the last 10 years.” U.S. emissions declined by 14 percent from 2011-2020.

The people blaming climate change for floods in New York are spreading misinformation & pseudoscience The damage caused by floods in the U.S. has *declined* dramatically last 70 years The reason New York is flooded is because of bad infrastructure not a few more inches of rain https://t.co/JJTsZHooOh — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) September 2, 2021

