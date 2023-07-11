‘Public Enemy Number One’: Biden DOJ indicts whistleblower on China-Biden transactions

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2023

A whistleblower who has said he is on the run because of information he knows about the Biden family’s shady foreign business deals has indeed been indicted by the Department of Justice.

Gal Luft, who holds American and Israeli citizenship, has been charged with willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations, and making false statements to federal agents, according to a July 10 Department of Justice press release.

WorldTribune.com reported on June 5 that Luft had skipped bail and was living at an undisclosed location after revealing that he was preparing to reveal to Congress damning information about the Biden family’s international business deals.

As a result of his testimony, he said, he became “Public Enemy Number One. Over the past four years that followed, me, my family, my friends, my associates, we’re all harassed, intimidated and finally I was prosecuted.”

Luft said in a video, first published by the New York Post last week, that charges filed against him were a form of retribution. He has been listed as “missing” since skipping bail in Cyprus to avoid extradition to the United States.

“I … am now being hunted,” he said.

The indictment claims that Luft and a “Chinese national” who “worked for a Chinese nongovernmental organization affiliated with a Chinese energy company,” worked with a former high-ranking U.S. official to publicly support policies favorable to China without registering as required.

The indictment also claims that Luft brokered arms deals that helped Chinese companies sell arms to Libya and Kenya and helped secure arms for the United Arab Emirates. It also claims that Luft sought to help Iran sell its oil and was a middleman connecting Iranian and Chinese officials who discussed energy deals.

In the video, Luft said he told investigators that Hunter Biden “was closely associated with a very senior retired FBI official” and described his appearance. He also discussed his role in Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Chinese energy giant known as CEFC. In the video, which was shot in an undisclosed location, he refers to the energy company as “CFC.”

The FBI “knew from me about the Biden CFC deals before they got hold of the laptop, way before, they had enough time to investigate the issue but they didn’t,” Luft said, noting that what he said in March was confirmed with details of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Luft said he was arrested in Cyprus by members of the same U.S. attorney’s office that he met with in Brussels and denied allegations that he was an arms dealer. He later skipped bail, saying he feared he would not receive a fair trial.

Luft said the charges against him show the “length the government is willing to go to weaponize the justice system to punish whistleblowers like me.”

He said that while he faces charges, “the Biden systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments for which they raked millions goes unpunished.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish