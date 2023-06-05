Report: Why Biden family corruption whistleblower is a fugitive from the DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2023

A whistleblower who was preparing to reveal damning information about the Biden family’s international business deal to Congress has skipped bail and is living in an undisclosed location, according to the New York Post’s Miranda Devine.

Gal Luft, a former Israeli Defense Force colonel, went missing in Cyprus after claiming the Biden administration was out to “bury” him, Devine noted in a May 31 analysis.

Luft, an expert on energy policy and the founder and executive director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS), was preparing to testify to Congress in February when the Biden Department of Justice had him arrested in Cyprus.

Luft vanished from Cyprus last month while on bail awaiting extradition to the U.S. on seven charges.

He denies the allegations, which include five charges relating to the Arms Export Control Act of conspiring to sell Chinese products to the United Arab Emirates, Kenya and Libya, as well as a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and of making a false statement.

Luft claims he was forced to skip bail because he is the victim of a political persecution by the U.S. to protect Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and brother Jim.

“The chances of me getting a fair trial in Washington are virtually zero,” Luft told Devine in a call from an undisclosed foreign country, explaining why he skipped bail. “I had to do what I had to do.”

Luft’s car was found by police abandoned near the airport.

“I was charged for a thought crime,” he says of the gun-running allegations, which date from email correspondence five years ago. “I was asked by a bona fide arms dealer, an Israeli friend, to inquire with a company I knew if they had an item and what would be the price of an item. This is where the conspiracy ended. No follow-up, no money, no brokering activity.”

House Oversight Committee investigators were preparing to interview Luft before he disappeared.

“When it was clear the Republicans are going to win the House or the Senate, all of a sudden comes [GOP Rep. James] Comer and [GOP Rep. Jim] Jordan and the game is changing. There will be questions and subpoenas and investigations [so] they [the administration] have to discredit me. I never thought of coming forward. Through 2020 I sat quiet like a fish … I didn’t want to get caught up in this game, but when they arrested me, I had no choice but to blow it up.”

Devine reported that, in March 2019, Luft had met with four FBI officials and two Department of Justice prosecutors at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels to provide information that Chinese state-controlled energy company CEFC had paid $100,000 a month to Hunter Biden and $65,000 to Jim Biden in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world.

Luft told investigators about CEFC payments to Hunter and Jim Biden, and that Biden family associate Rob Walker was involved in distributing payments, a fact later corroborated by subpoenaed bank records released by the House Oversight Committee showing Walker funneling more than $1 million from China to at least three of Joe Biden’s relatives.

Luft claims everything he told U.S. officials was “corroborated” nine months later, when the FBI subpoenaed Hunter’s laptop from a Delaware computer repair shop where he had abandoned it.

“They were sitting on all the information. No new information as needed after they had the laptop plus my proffer yet they wasted another year and did nothing so … now there is a guy who can shed light on the cover-up and they arrest him,” Luft told Devine.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish