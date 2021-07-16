Psaki confirms Team Biden coordinates with Facebook to flag ‘disinformation’ on Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2021

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki has confirmed that Team Biden is working with Facebook to flag what they consider “disinformation” on Covid-19.

“We are in regular touch with the social media platforms and those engagements typically happen through members of our senior staff and also members of our Covid-19 team — given, as Dr. Murthy conveyed, this is a big issue, of misinformation, specifically on the pandemic,” Psaki said on Thursday.

Psaki added that the Biden administration is “flagging” posts on Facebook as part of their efforts at so-called Covid “misinformation.”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald noted: “As I’ve documented before, the Supreme Court has ruled that the First Amendment’s free speech guarantee is violated when government officials pressure or coerce private actors to censor for them. That is exactly what the Biden WH is doing with Facebook.”

Critics also say that the information Team Biden and Facebook are cooperating on to censor, such as the effectiveness of ivermectin as a Covid treatment and prophylactic, could have saved many thousands of lives if it were not dismissed by the government and Big Tech and thus suppressed by social media platforms.

Psaki went on to say: “We’re working with doctors and medical professionals to connect medical experts with people, who are popular with their audiences with accurate information and boost trusted content. So, we’re helping get trusted content out there. We also created the Covid Community Corps to get factual information into the hands of local messengers.”

Observers say that the so-called Community Corps is likely the operatives Team Biden is deploying to invade Americans’ privacy on whether or not they have received the Covid vaccine.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted: “Psaki says the White House has been flagging ‘problematic posts’ on Facebook they believe are misinformation about Wuhan coronavirus. Reminder: Fauci worked with Facebook to ban the lab leak theory, which is factual, for more than a year.”

Dan Gainor, of the Media Research Center, said people refusing to get the vaccine is part of free speech and that Psaki is “against freedom.”

Greenwald tweeted: “The Biden administration is telling Facebook which posts it regards as ‘problematic’ so that Facebook can remove them. This is the union of corporate and state power — one of the classic hallmarks of fascism — that the people who spent 5 years babbling about fascism support.”

Greenwald added: “There is no circumstance — none — in which it’s acceptable for the White House or any other agency of the government to be providing lists to Facebook of ‘problematic’ content it wants removed, yet that’s exactly what Psaki says they’re doing.”

