Protesters storm Iraqi presidential palace after resignation of top pro-reform cleric

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 29, 2022

Protesters, many chanting anti-Iran slogans, stormed the Iraqi presidential palace in Baghdad on Monday after an influential Shi’ite cleric announced he would resign from Iraqi politics.

At least five protesters were killed in clashes with security forces, The Associated Press reported. Medical officials said at least 15 protesters were wounded by gunfire and a dozen more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police.

The protesters were supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

Al-Sadr had pushed a nationalist and reform agenda that would significantly reduce Iran’s influence in Iraq. His supporters are calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections without the participation of Iran-backed groups.

Al-Sadr had refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shi’ite rivals.

An Associated Press photographer reported hearing gunshots being fired in the capital on Monday and saw several protesters bleeding and being carried away. A senior medical official confirmed at least five protesters were killed by gunfire.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi demanded that al-Sadr call on his followers to withdraw from government institutions. He also announced Cabinet meetings would be suspended.

Al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics in a tweet, and ordered the closure of his party offices.

#BREAKING Iraqi protesters have stormed the presidential palace in Baghdad, chanting anti-Iran slogans such as “Iraq’s Federal Court in Hands of Iran’s IRGC”. pic.twitter.com/oJoJSDdXEq — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 29, 2022

