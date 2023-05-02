Protecting kids: Trans surgery, prescribing puberty blockers now felony offenses in Oklahoma

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 2, 2023

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law measures prohibiting medical transgender surgeries on kids and prescribing puberty blockers to children.

Stitt signed SB 613 into law on Monday, with the newly enacted bill rendering trans surgeries and provision of puberty blockers to children under the age of 18 felonies.

Medical professionals who contravene the newly enacted legislation will reportedly be running the risk of having their medical license revoked, and will also open themselves up to lawsuits from parents and legal guardians.

“Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” Stitt said. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor, I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma.”

Stitt said in February about the then-proceeding bill: “We must protect our most vulnerable — our children. After all, minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. … We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender altering surgery in Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma joins 15 other states which have either banned or restricted transgender surgery for children, with over 20 other states currently considering the implementation of similar measures.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma denounced the measure as “anti-science,“ describing medical child transgenderism as necessary to allow under-18s to “live authentically as themselves.”

