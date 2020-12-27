‘Prosecutorial misconduct’: Roger Stone to file $25 million lawsuit against DOJ, Barr, intel chiefs

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2020

Days after being granted a presidential pardon, Roger Stone announced he will file a $25 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice.

The former political adviser to President Donald Trump said his lawyers will file complaints for prosecutorial misconduct against a number of key DOJ officials.

In an early-morning raid broadcast live by CNN on Jan. 25, 2019, Stone was arrested after federal agents stormed his Florida home. In February 2019, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Trump pardoned Stone on Dec. 23. He had previously been granted clemency, with his prison time, unpaid fine, and supervised release commuted.

“The terms of my pardon allow me to sue the Department of Justice, Robert Mueller, James Comey, John Brennan, Rod Rosenstein, Josnathan [sic] Kravis, Aaron ‘Fat A**’ Zelinsky, Jeannie Rhee, and Michael Morando,” Stone posted to social media site Parler.

“My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconducts with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally.”

“In fact I am going to add Bill Barr to the lawsuit and I will handle his cross-examination personally,” he added.

Stone is one of several associates of Trump who faced charges as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He was convicted in November 2019 on all seven counts he was charged with, including obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress.

The charges were related to allegations that Stone had made false statements to the House Intelligence Committee during its probe of alleged Russian interference, and that he attempted to persuade a witness to give false testimony and withhold pertinent information from investigators.

Stone argued the judge in his case “hid exculpatory evidence” from his trial based on redacted sections of the Mueller report, “in which they admitted that they had no evidence whatsoever of my colluding with Russia, WikiLeaks, [or] Julian Assange.”

Trump also pardoned his one-time 2016 campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, as well as Charles Kushner, the real estate developer and father of the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, also charged in connection with Mueller’s Russia investigation, were also granted full pardons.

