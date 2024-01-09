Prosecutor sex scandal hits the Fani in Fulton County Georgia; Invoice itemized White House meeting

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2024

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired a married man she was having an affair with to prosecute Donald Trump and financially benefited from their relationship, according to a court motion filed Monday.

“The bombshell public filing alleged that special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a private attorney, paid for lavish vacations he took with Willis using the Fulton County funds his law firm received. County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

While the Journal-Constitution and several other legacy media outlets reported on the filing, only the UK’s Daily Mail reported that Wade had two meetings with the Biden White House during his investigation of Trump.

The meetings, which came ahead of Willis’s charges filed against Trump, “brings into question repeated denials by the White House that it had any coordination with the Fulton DA’s prosecution,” the Daily Mail reported, citing documents it examined.

The documents showing the White House involvement were first highlighted by the Marco Polo research group on X. See below:

Wade billed a total $4,000 for his two days of White House meetings and calls, the invoices show.

It was part of nearly $654,000 of work Wade did for Willis’s probe into Trump and his staffers since January 2022, according to the documents.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment about the alleged 2022 meetings with the Georgia special prosecutor.

In the court filing on Monday, Michael Roman, one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case, alleges Willis was in a personal relationship with Wade, who was paid $654,000 as a special prosecutor assisting her office’s investigation of Trump.

Among the documents reviewed by DailyMail.com, were Wade’s invoices to the DA. They include one bill for an “interview with DC/White House” for eight hours on Nov. 18, 2022, and another for eight hours including “conference with White House Counsel” on May 23, 2022.

Roman, a former Trump campaign official, made the filing in an effort to get the charges against him dismissed.

The court filing states that Willis and Wade were in a relationship before Willis hired him. It also notes that he is married and that he filed for divorce a day after his first contract with Willis started.

It further states that there is “no evidence” Willis was “authorized” by the county to use funds to retain Wade for the case.

“The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man,” the filing said.

The filing states that “information obtained outside of court filings indicates that the district attorney and special prosecutor have traveled personally together” to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean and the special prosecutor has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

A Willis spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the DA’s office would respond “through appropriate court filings.”

We’re proud of @mikeroman for having the courage to expose these blatant conflicts of interest in writing; @FaniforDA should be disbarred for hiring her philandering pillow talkmate. More interesting, however, than Wade’s Malcolm X wannabe persona with pinstripe 3-piece suits &… https://t.co/RzBaPabEX8 pic.twitter.com/xOY4u5o5Mf — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 8, 2024

