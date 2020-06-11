Propaganda war: Beijing boasts of ‘new world order’; Video shows diplomats at riots

FPI / June 11, 2020

China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic will propel the communist nation to supplant the United States and take a “leading role in the new world,” Chinese propaganda outlets are saying.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official said videos posted online recently showed what appeared to be personnel from the Chinese Embassy and consulates taking direct roles in riots in Washington and California.

“It’s massive propaganda aiming to further dividing America,” the official told Washington Times reporter Bill Gertz, speaking on condition of anonymity. “There are videos potentially implicating PRC embassy and consulate officials directly involved in the riots.”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that he had evidence of “foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence” across the country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denounced Chinese Communist Party propaganda aimed at fueling U.S. civil unrest.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s callous exploitation of the tragic death of George Floyd to justify its authoritarian denial of basic human dignity exposes its true colors yet again,” Pompeo said in a June 6 statement.

The official Xinhua News Agency and Global Times, the state-run hard-line Communist Party newspaper, published numerous stories criticizing the Trump administration’s policies on minorities.

China is under fire for imprisoning more than 1 million Uighurs in western China and other human rights abuses.

“Because China has proven its ability to control the coronavirus, this campaign should be considered as an American pre-emptive strike against China, in preparation for the post-coronavirus conflict,” broadcaster Li Gang said on China’s Global Television Network (CGTN).

“The balance of power in the world is expected to change when the coronavirus crisis is over,” Li said. “A lot has been said about the progress of China, which will take a leading role in the new world order at the expense of America’s power and position.”

In 2018, the Trump administration essentially branded CGTN as propaganda, forcing it to register as a foreign agent with the U.S. Department of Justice.

