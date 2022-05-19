Pressure builds on White House as gas prices set records

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 19, 2022

Bidenflation gets worse by the day as gasoline prices hit record highs every day this week.

According to AAA’s gas price calculator, the national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit $4.589 early Thursday morning. That topped Wednesday’s previous record of $4.567, which had beat Tuesday’s record of $4.523, which in turn had beat Monday’s record of $4.470.

And Team Biden’s attempt to put the blame on Vladimir Putin is not flying.

The record gas prices follows the Team Biden Department of the Interior’s cancellation of an oil and gas lease sale for over 1 million acres in Alaska’s Cook Inlet last week. Team Biden also canceled two Gulf of Mexico leases.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz led of group of 20 GOP senators in sending a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calling for the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to quickly issue permits required to bring additional production online from existing offshore federal oil and gas leases.

“While the Biden Administration and Members of Congress fault the domestic oil and gas industry for sitting idle on over 9,000 drilling permits and millions of acres in ‘inactive leases’, NMFS’s permitting delays represent one example of the Administration’s de facto ban on new drilling – impeding domestic oil and gas investment, exploration, and production,” the senators wrote.

The senators attributed the delays to “three administration-made and admitted mistakes” that trace back to mathematical errors in calculating the number of endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico in a 2021 final rule governing offshore oil and gas exploration.

“It is unacceptable that agency miscalculations have restricted access to safe, secure, and reliable domestic oil and gas production through substantial, unnecessary, and arbitrary permitting delays,” they added.

Steve Milloy, founder of JunkScience.com, told Fox Business that Biden is to blame for “all lack of production. He has scared away investment.” Milloy suggested that Biden will find “any excuse to not drill. They even tried to use the social cost of carbon decision to stop leasing.”

In his first week after being installed in the White House, Joe Biden signed an executive order temporarily suspending new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The administration resumed the new leasing last month following court challenges against the ban. But Team Biden is appealing a ruling in which Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee, struck down the ban.

