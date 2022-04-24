President Trump’s Jan. 6 video that was disappeared

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2022

A video in which President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 implored his supporters to “go home in peace” was deleted by Twitter about five minutes after it was posted, a new social media post notes.

Facebook and YouTube also removed the video.

“Why did Twitter quickly take down this video that I made on January 6th, and why isn’t the Unselect Committee of political hacks talking about it?” Trump said in a statement on April 22.

Other tweets in which Trump called on supporters to be “peaceful” and respect law enforcement were censored and later removed by Twitter.

