President Trump: ‘We have so much evidence . . . . can’t have an election stolen like this’

President Trump addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday evening to discuss the state of the election, which still does not have a clear victor. Trump claimed that the campaign has proof of fraud.

Speaking from the briefing room, Trump said “we think we will win the election very easily, we think there’s going to a lot of litigation, because we have so much evidence, so much proof, and it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the last, we’ll see, but we think there’ll be a lot of litigation because we can’t have an election stolen like this.”

He spoke about the problem of mail-in balloting, and that it’s “getting worse and worse everyday, and we’re hearing horror stories, absolute horror stories.” Trump said it’s not about who wins, but about a fair election.

