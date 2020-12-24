President Trump tunes out advisors: Veto defies Big Tech, Deep State

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2020

President Donald Trump this week vetoed the $740 billion defense bill and threatened to veto the $900 billion covid relief package which he called a disgrace.

Trump said he followed through on his vow to veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill for several reasons, but mainly because it did not include a repeal of Section 230, which exempts social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for content posted on their websites while allowing them to moderate the content.

On the covid relief package, Trump released a video statement calling on lawmakers to increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus check to $2,000 per person and send him a “suitable bill” or “else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

Trump added: “Maybe that administration will be me. And we will get it done.”

The president blasted Congress for finding “plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it.”

Several White House advisors reportedly attempted to stop Trump from releasing the video.

“He vetoed them. GOP leadership wanted to talk tonight afterward, but the President said there was nothing more to talk about,” One America News Network’s Jack Posobiec reported on Wednesday.

“In recent days the President has spent less time listening to advisors who he sees as failing to secure election integrity and who are telling him to concede to Biden. He is now following his instincts and will likely do so more in coming weeks,” a source familiar with the matter told The Post Millennial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly reached a deal in which they vowed to override Trump’s veto of the defense bill.

Trump tweeted last week: “I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it. Must have Section 230 termination, protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands. Thank you!”

The president demanded that the defense bill protect Confederate-inspired monuments and military base names, which he has argued are part of the country’s heritage.

“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump tweeted earlier this year.

Trump also expressed frustration with language in the bill which would make it harder for troops to be brought home from Afghanistan.

Sen. Rand Paul has stated that he would push against overriding Trump’s veto.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy voted in favor of the bill, but has said he will not support overturning Trump’s veto. “My point has always been, when I became a leader, I would not vote against the president’s veto. I will hold up the president’s veto,” McCarthy said. “We’ve always worked together to make bills better.”

