President Trump states case to nation: ‘Stop the theft of the presidential election’

December 23, 2020

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Americans to “raise their voices” and demand to “stop the theft of the presidential election.”

“We won this election by a magnificent landslide, and the people of the United States know it, ” Trump said in a video statement.

“All over, they’re demonstrating, they’re angry, they’re fearful. We cannot allow a completely fraudulent election to stand.”

Trump said Democrat officials in key swing states used the coronavirus as a pretext to violate state laws and “enable, encourage, and facilitate fraud” on an unprecedented scale.

“Today I’m going to give you the facts that every American needs to know,” Trump said.

The president noted that he built seemingly insurmountable leads in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. However, vote counting stopped abruptly in the early hours of the next day and a series of “massive and statistically inconceivable vote dumps” in the middle of the night overturned the results.

“These gigantically ridiculous one-sided spikes were miraculously just enough to push Joe Biden into the lead in all of the key swing states. These glaring anomalies are just the tip of the iceberg,” Trump said.

The president also shared how he had won Ohio, Florida, and Iowa “by historic margins,” and won 18 of 19 “bellwether counties” that have for the past 40 years correctly predicted the winner of the presidential election.

“[This means] Biden would be the first candidate since 1960 and only the second candidate in American history to win the White House while losing all three of those major states, and it wasn’t even close,” Trump said.

He pointed out that Democrats had lost 25 out of 46 toss-up House seats, and noted that Democrats ended up having a net loss of 14 seats even though they were projected to gain 15 seats, which was, according to Trump, due to his success and the down-ballot effect.

Trump noted he earned about 75 million votes, some 12 million more votes compared to the 2016 election. It was the largest vote increase recorded for an incumbent president. Despite this, Joe Biden “somehow received 11.7 million more votes than Barack Obama, and he beat Barack Obama all over the country,” Trump said.

“It is historically, mathematically, politically, and logically impossible. It did not happen. He did not win. We won by a landslide.” he said.

The Trump campaign has over the past seven weeks provided evidence alleging voting irregularities and fraud. The president told Americans that the campaign has shown that Democrats violated their own state laws by changing procedures ahead of the election without having gone through the state legislatures.

Such changes included suspending all signature verification requirements, flooding a given state with absentee ballot applications, and deploying hundreds of unmanned ballot drop boxes. These changes were allegedly done to “illegally benefit” Biden, Trump said.

He also alleged that the incredibly low absentee ballot rejection rates “prove that hundreds of thousands of illegitimate ballots were counted in the key states,” and that there was no “meaningful attempt to verify citizenship, residency, identity, or eligibility for mail-in ballots.”

“The potential for illegal activity is unlimited and that’s what we just experienced,” he said.

“Americans must be able to have complete faith in the confidence of their elections. The fate of our democracy depends upon it,” Trump said. “Now is the time for the American people to raise their voices and demand that this injustice be immediately corrected. Our elections must be fair, they must be honest, they must be transparent, and they must be 100 percent free of fraud.

