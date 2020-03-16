President Trump fires tweet at FBI: ‘Strongly considering Full Pardon’ for Flynn

by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2020

Following reports which stated the FBI and Department of Justice had “lost” records related to the case of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump said he was considering a “full pardon” of his former national security adviser.

Several outlets reported that the DOJ has said it could not locate the original FBI 302 file, a recorded summary of the bureau’s interviews with subjects, for Flynn’s case.

CBS News senior investigative correspondent tweeted on March 15: “READ: Defense still seeks original 2017 FBI summary @GenFlynn interview about his Russia contacts. FBI record is called a “302” @SidneyPowell1 questions GOV claim original not “in their possession,” suggesting it does exist. Judge: “things happen” “documents are lost”.

Trump tweeted: “So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

Investigative reporter Sara Carter tweeted: “Absolutely @realDonaldTrump! This has been such an injustice to Gen. Flynn, his family and the American people – the overall malfeasance in his case is inexcusable and quite the coincidence to cover up the FBI and DOJ misdeeds that they lose the records. Flynn is a patriot”.

Powell has for months insisted that the original draft of the FBI’s notes from its interview with Flynn has gone missing. In one September 2019 filing, Powell asked the judge to help produce “the original draft of Mr. Flynn’s 302 and 1A file, and any FBI document that identifies everyone who had possession of it.”

“Where is the original 302?” Powell tweeted in January. “It cannot be ‘missing’ ”.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, to making false statements in January 2017 regarding phone calls he had with Russia’s ambassador.

The former national security adviser recently filed motions to withdraw his guilty plea. “I am innocent of this crime, and I request to withdraw my guilty plea,” Flynn said in a Jan. 29 court filing.

Flynn claimed in the court filing that he entered a plea agreement because prosecutors threatened him with up to 15 years in prison and also threatened to file charges against his son.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered a review of Flynn’s case by an outside prosecutor, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: