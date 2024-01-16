Practicing physicians finally testify on Covid vaccines: ‘mRNA technology is really playing God’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2024

The scientific and medical communities have turned a blind eye to the millions of injuries and thousands of deaths resulting from the Covid injections, a group of physicians told a congressional hearing on Friday.

Dr. Peter McCullough said the shots were “the most dangerous proposition our government agencies could have ever put forward to our country.”

McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, and pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan testified in what is believed to be the first time in four years that U.S. House of Representatives members heard from practicing physicians. “Four years too late,” according to Dr. McCullough.

Not surprisingly, the Jan. 12 hearing titled “Congressional Hearing: Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines” was largely ignored by legacy media.

Dr. Milhoan, a pediatrician whose business is to care for the heart, said the Covid overlords tinkered with an exquisite organ whose only job is to beat.

“It has all of the proteins it needs to beat,” he said. “Our body is fearfully and wonderfully made,” and yet we “asked the heart to do something other than just beat. This platform goes everywhere, and we’re now tinkering with this beautifully balanced creation. And I really believe this, that mRNA technology is really playing God. That usually ends up in a very bad situation.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene led the Jan. 12 discussion alongside Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Ohio Republican Rep. Warren Davidson, and Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs.

Sen. Johnson introduced what he said was an “ignored signal.” Comparing flu vaccine outcomes with Covid vaccine outcomes, Johnson shared that with 70 percent of the U.S. population inoculated, “the deaths per million doses for the Covid vaccine is 25.1.” In contrast, he added, “The deaths per million doses for the flu vaccine, assuming 70 percent are injected, is 0.46. 0.46 versus 25.1. That is a 55-fold higher death per million rate for the Covid vaccine.”

Uncover DC’s Wendi Strauch Mahoney noted in a Jan. 15 analysis of the hearing: “Poor legislation, healthcare consolidation under Obamacare, fear, and ‘intertwining corrupted interests’ resulting in financial gain were discussed as primary motivations for the campaign to inoculate as many individuals as possible worldwide.”

All three doctors at the hearing said mRNA shots should be “banned for use in humans and animals.”

Cole said the mRNA platform should be removed entirely from the market and “used only for research.”

Milhoan described his utter dismay over the lack of support from colleagues: “We have jumped the rails.” He says the scientific community should have pulled the shots long ago. “We make mistakes in medicine. But this time, doctors didn’t speak up, and the regulatory bodies never said you’re right, that met signal. We gotta pull it off! I don’t know what is going on!?”

McCullough explained what he said are the dangers of the mRNA technology:

“These vaccines are a brand new technology that installs the genetic code for the lethal part of the virus, which is the spike protein, the spine on the surface of the virus. This was an extraordinary gamble because there was no knowledge of what was gonna turn this off once the genetic code gets in the body. There was no knowledge of does the body get rid of the genetic code. What shuts it off? Well, some people produce too much genetic code that keeps moving from cell to cell with too much spike protein. It was known then that the spike protein was lethal. To give a genetic code for a potentially lethal protein that was devised in a Chinese bio-security lab to Americans?! It is the most dangerous proposition our government agencies could have ever put forward to our country!”

McCullough also pointed out that, due to the campaign to discredit early treatments, many died unnecessarily in the hospital. He said the entire community and the media pushed “late illness hospitalization models,” often treating late-stage Covid patients with the deadly Remdesivir. All the while, these actors talked up the “allure of the definitive solution —” the Covid injection. “Stakeholders” like Merck, JNJ, Pfizer, Moderna, and others, McCullough explained, would be the beneficiaries. Not the health of the community at large. It turns out mRNA platforms are both efficient to roll out and very lucrative.

One of the most tragic results from the Covid shots is what has happened to the U.S. military, the doctors and Congress members said at the hearing.

It was unnecessary for Team Biden to mandate the shot for those with a high likelihood of recovery, they said. The aftermath has been tragic.

Rep. Davidson said Congress and others “were briefed from the get-go” that the risks of Covid-19 illness to “young, fit, healthy people” were minimal. “And,” he continued, “the very definition of a young, fit healthy person should be the active duty military force.”

“Nevertheless, the Biden [administration] mandated that everyone take the vaccine. We thinned out our military, critical people that take years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to train.” Some were expelled for noncompliance, Davidson said. “Now the administration is saying, Oh no, come back! Because they’ve said, we really do have readiness consequences.”

“But now,” Davidson continued, “[These men and women] are dealing with health consequences. Myocarditis is the most well-documented case. When you have injured veterans because they were directed to do things, the V.A. provides disability compensation and claims.” In this case, however, Davidson explained Congress is struggling to get help and compensation because “we exempted the vaccine makers from liability. We do not need to exempt those who mandated the vaccines from liability.”

McCullough confirmed that healthcare for soldiers and veterans is now in complete chaos, and Congress must act:

“I am caring for numerous people who are service members, military contractors,” said McCullough, “And it is a complete disorganized mess right now of who orders what test, how are they going to get the care, who’s going to cover the next sets of tests, how do they get access to specialists. This is a giant problem. The costs are skyrocketing. I have never ordered so many cardiac MRIs, echocardiograms, and EKGs. There are recurrant visits to the emergency room or clinic for these service members. We need an organized approach to care for them. We have to recognize the vaccines have injured our servicemen, and we need a program. Right now, they are desperate.”

Video from the hearing:

