Postal worker says 19 people have died on her route in four months

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2023

A U.S. postal worker, in a video posted to TikTok, said that 19 people in homes on her mail route have died in just the past four months.

The mail carrier, who uploaded the video on June 7, said in a normal year she could expect 1 or 2 individuals in homes on her route to pass away. The USPS worker said her route covers 460 homes.

The postal worker then asks those viewing the video if they recall seeing other videos in the past few years which claimed that people would start dying due to the Covid shots.

“To have 19 people die on my route in the last four months… Maybe there’s some truth to this, you guys. I don’t know.”

“What do you guys think? Because I’m freaking out. Some of my favorite people have died,” the postal worker concludes.

Several posters in the comment section relayed similar experiences:

• “I work for 911 in a rural community and one day alone I took 7 calls for stroke symptoms. Seven!”

• “My sister is also a letter carrier and she has said she can’t believe how many of her favorite people have passed away in the past 6 months.”

• “When it [mRNA vaccine] first came out we lost 3 local nurses in their 40s. In 2 months. I have 3 friends with Bell’s palsy and my friend died suddenly at 38.”

USPS mail carrier notices ‘extraordinarily’ high number of deaths along her daily route. 19 dead in 4 months vs. a normal rate of one death per year.pic.twitter.com/aIaN7xJwK3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2023

