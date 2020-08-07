Portland mayor: Antifa serving as ‘prop’ for re-election of Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2020

Portland’s Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler on Thursday accused Antifa terrorists of helping the re-election effort of President Donald Trump after they targeted a Portland police precinct.

The mob of anarchists disabled security cameras, broke windows, removed boards used to barricade the doors, started fires and shined lasers at officers’ eyes, The Associated Press reported.

Portland Police Captain Tony Passadore said that a number of civilian employees and police officers were inside the precinct at the time.

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said.

“Don’t think for a moment that if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the re-election campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are,” Wheeler said. “If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up.”

The same tactics were used by the domestic terrorists last month against federal law enforcement protecting a federal courthouse in Portland. In that case, Wheeler actually went out and praised the mob for “standing up” to the feds.

“I want to thank the thousands of you who have come out to oppose the Trump administration’s occupation of this city,” Wheeler told protesters before the mob on July 23. “The reason this is important is it is not just happening in Portland … we’re on the front line here in Portland.”

Andy Ngo sets Democrats, major media straight on Antifa terrorists

Andy Ngo, a journalist who has documented the terrorist acts of Antifa for years, testified at a Senate hearing on Tuesday at which Democrats refused to condemn the violent anarchist group.

Last month, Rep. Jerrold Nadler went so far as to declare Antifa is “a myth.”

Ngo on Tuesday opened his testimony by noting that “Antifa is not a myth.”

Ngo said the Antifa terrorists have “mastered the art of making its violence appear innocuous.”

“I don’t think Congress currently is equipped to handle domestic terrorism because it’s so politicized and that’s very dangerous for this country,” said Ngo.

