Portland BLM-Antifa rioter convicted of killing his infant son

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 10, 2023

A 23-year-old man, who had previously been convicted for his role in the summer 2020 BLM-Antifa riots in Portland, has been convicted in the killing of his infant son.

Dakota Kurtis Means was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment over the death of his three-month-old son, The Post Millennial reported on Sunday.

Means was originally charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office with child mistreatment, assault, and two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in 2021 before being allowed to plead down to lesser charges.

The child, Hunter Means, was found limp in Means’s north Portland apartment and the medical examiner determined the infant died of blunt force trauma to the head resulting in a fractured skull and brain bleed. The doctor’s examination also showed that the boy had suffered previous abuse as his ribs had been fractured prior to his death.

In July 2020, Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo recorded Means committing arson outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse along with Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, an 18-year-old who was later federally convicted for throwing a bomb at the courthouse during a riot. For that entire month, thousands of far-left rioters surrounded the courthouse night after night in an attempt to burn it down.

In January 2021, Means was convicted on federal charges for “forcibly assaulting, impeding, and intimidating a federal employee” outside the federal courthouse on Aug. 24, 2020. In that incident, Means followed an employee heading into the courthouse, yelling obscenities at the worker. Means was carrying a paintball gun but shouted, “It’s a paintball gun now, but it’s going to be an AR later.” He was sentenced to one year of probation and given credit for 30 days served in jail.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish