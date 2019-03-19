Poof: AOC and her chief of staff vanish from the board of Justice Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff have been removed from the list of board members of the Justice Democrats PAC which orchestrated her political rise.

Ocasio-Cortez and chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti were officially removed from Justice Democrats’ board on March 15, according to a corporate document filed that day to the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs in Washington, D.C.

Ocasio-Cortez never disclosed to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that she and Chakrabarti controlled Justice Democrats while it simultaneously supported her primary campaign, the Daily Caller noted.

Former FEC Commissioner Hans von Spakovsky wrote in a March 10 Fox News op-ed that he believes there’s sufficient evidence to “justify opening a criminal investigation” into Ocasio-Cortez.

Related: Who are the ‘Justice Democrats’? AOC a principal in PAC that propelled her to power, March 5, 2019

Attorneys for Ocasio-Cortez said she was removed from Justice Democrats’ board in June 2018, but she was listed an “entity governor” of the PAC as recently as March 14, according to corporate filings, The Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

AOC and Chakrabarti joined the board of Justice Democrats in December 2017, according to the political action committee’s website.

The website also said the Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti held “legal control over the entity” at the same time the PAC was playing a key role in supporting AOC’s campaign prior to her primary victory over longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in June 2018.

Replacing Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti on the Justice Democrats board are Alexandra Rojas and Demond Drummer, both of whom have close ties to the congresswoman, the Daily Caller reported.

Rojas, Justice Democrats’ executive director, was a field organizer for the Ocasio-Cortez campaign in 2018 while she was also serving as campaign director for the PAC. Chakrabarti preceded Rojas as executive director.

Drummer is the executive director of New Consensus, a nonprofit group that played a key role in developing the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal was written in a single weekend in December by New Consensus, Justice Democrats and Ocasio-Cortez staffers, along with climate advocacy organization the Sunrise Movement.

