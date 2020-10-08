Pompeo: China sees U.S. local authorities as ‘weak link’ in bid to communize nation

FPI / October 8, 2020

In its relentless pursuit of influence in the United States, the communist Chinese government has targeted America’s state and local governments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping “thinks local leaders may well be the weak link,” Pompeo said during a speech at the Wisconsin state Senate late last month that was the subject of reports by WorldTribune.com and The Washington Times.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) views itself as the true vanguard of Marxist-Leninist thought, which proposes that communist countries like theirs must struggle and prevail against capitalist nations like ours,” Pompeo said. “It’s why we have to have a conversation in our state legislatures about this China and this China challenge.”

During the address, Pompeo revealed that Wisconsin state Sen. Roger Roth received an email from a woman at the Chinese Consulate in Chicago named Wu Ting. The email included a draft resolution China wanted passed by the Wisconsin Legislature praising Beijing’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo warned that the CCP has stepped up efforts to “make Americans receptive to Beijing’s form of authoritarianism.

“This isn’t the Cold War. It’s different in kind,” Pompeo said. “The CCP’s effort is more sophisticated, multi-layered, and nuanced.”

