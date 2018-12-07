Pompeo blasts UN failure to condemn Hamas rocket barrage; Bahrain hits Hizbullah tunnels

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2018

The UN’s decision to not condemn Hamas for its recent rocket attacks on Israel is “disgraceful” and “shameful,” U.S. officials said.

Meanwhile Israel, supported by the current U.S. administration, continued to shore up ties in the region with the Gulf Arab states including Bahrain which publicly attacked Hizbullah tunnels from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Dec. 6 against a U.S.-backed resolution to condemn the Hamas terrorist organization over its rocket attacks on Israel and its digging of terror tunnels.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted: “Just days after Hamas indiscriminately fired thousands of missiles at Israel’s citizens, the UN could not muster a resolution condemning this band of terrorists. This is yet another disgraceful act of bias toward the Jewish State.”

Jason Greenblatt, the U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations, tweeted: “Absolutely shameful!! UN failed to condemn Hamas even after years of attacks via suicide bombings, kidnappings, missiles, and more against Israelis. The applause after the vote says it all. Hamas hurts Israelis, Palestinians and peace. When will the UN speak the truth???”

Hamas welcomed the failure of the resolution, calling the vote a “slap” to U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The resolution achieved a majority of 87 countries that voted in favor, but it was short of the two-thirds majority needed for approval. In the final tally, 57 countries voted against the resolution, and 33 countries abstained.

“The failure of the American venture at the United Nations represents a slap to the U.S. administration and confirmation of the legitimacy of the resistance,” Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zahri said.

Meanwhile, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Dec. 6 slammed Hizbullah for digging terrorist tunnels from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

“Is the digging of tunnels by the organization not an open threat to the stability of Lebanon? Who bears responsibility when the neighboring countries take upon themselves the task of getting rid of the danger that threatens them?” the minister wrote in Arabic on Twitter.

Bahrain has in the past been critical of Hizbullah and Iran, which funds the terrorist group. In 2013 Bahrain became the first Arab country to blacklist Hizbullah as a terrorist organization.

Khalifa’s comments follow recent reports that Israel is working to promote diplomatic relations with Bahrain. Khalifa, however, denied that a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his country is imminent.

Israel’s military this week launched Operation Northern Shield in order to dismantle the terrorist tunnels dug by Hizbullah. The operation is been backed by the U.S., Germany, Great Britain, Russia and the European Union.

