Polls suggest Americans have tuned out media in response to coronavirus

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2020

Americans are getting their coronavirus news from President Donald Trump’s press conferences and tuning out the liberal media’s selective coverage, polls suggest.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 81 percent of registered voters said they had listened to Trump’s daily briefings on the virus outbreak.

According to the survey analysis, “about a quarter of Americans (25 percent) who have heard about President Trump in the last week rate his performance as ‘excellent.’ About one-third (36 percent) rated it ‘good’ or ‘fair.’ About two in five (39 percent) say it was ‘poor.’ ”

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted that “the survey followed demands by several liberal pundits that TV stop broadcasting the daily briefings which typically include analysis of the virus by government doctors. Networks have recently abandoned the briefings, and some cable outlets only cover portions.”

The survey noted that Trump’s name dominated the news because of the briefings. Some 82 percent had heard something about Trump in the last week.

Others also in the White House or related briefings, notably Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were also high on that list. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was last.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Americans believe that the coronavirus is a “wake-up call” from God, and one-third see it as the “last days” predicted in the Bible, a survey found.

The key finding in the Joshua Fund’s survey “is a feeling in the country that people need to embrace faith and return to religion,” Bedard wrote.

Some 44 percent said the virus crisis is a “wake-up call for us to turn back to faith in God” and “signs of coming judgment,” said the Joshua Fund, a charitable organization created to mobilize Christians to “bless Israel and her neighbors in the name of Jesus.”

Joel C. Rosenberg, a bestselling author who created the fund with his wife, Lynn Rosenberg, told Bedard that “Americans in near full lockdown are anxious, and understandably so. Yet millions are turning to God, the Bible, and Christian sermons for answers, some of them for the first time. That may be the most important silver lining in this crisis so far.”

In the poll, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, one-third of respondents said they fear the end really is near. The Joshua Fund said that “29 percent said they believe that this crisis indicates that ‘We are living in what the Bible calls the ‘last days.’ ”

Those who agreed with last days prediction:

30 percent of Jewish Americans

30 percent of Democrats

39 percent of Republicans

40 percent of African Americans

50 percent of Hispanics

The survey also noted that 22 percent of self-identified non-Christian respondents and 40 percent of Christians said the crisis has resulted in more interest in God and spiritual matters.

Rosenberg said “the results are clear: This unprecedented global crisis is causing Americans to start reading the Bible and listen to Bible teaching and Christian sermons online, even though they usually don’t, search online for teaching on Bible prophecy and God’s future for mankind, and/or engage in more spiritual conversations with family and friends.”

