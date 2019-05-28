Poll shock: Trump surpasses Obama on top issues; Gallup warns Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2019

At the two-year mark of his tenure, President Donald Trump rates better than his predecessor when it comes to working on the issues that are most important to voters, a new poll found.

The Gallup poll found 47 percent agree with Trump on the issues. In the two-year mark of President Barack Obama’s first term, 45 percent agreed with him on the top issues.

Gallup also warned Democrats not to nominate a presidential challenger who does not line up as well as Trump on issues with voters.

The survey found more Americans now believe that Trump has the personality and leadership qualities to be president than two years ago although that issue is not a strength.

Trump is also more in line with the political ideology of Americans than Obama and former President George W. Bush. Asked about Trump’s ideology, 38 percent said it was “about right.” Some 35 percent said the same of Obama, and 36 percent for Bush.

“Democrats also must be careful not to nominate a candidate who is perceived as out of the mainstream on issues. Doing so could elevate issues as a voting factor and work to Trump’s advantage if more voters say they agree with Trump than the Democratic candidate on the most important issues,” Gallup said.

The one area where Trump lags in a character rating deficit that could hurt him if the 2020 re-election campaign comes down to that, Gallup said.

The poll found that 58 percent disagree that Trump has the character aspects of leadership and personality to be president.

“Democrats can enhance their odds of beating Trump in 2020 by nominating a candidate who is perceived as having a strong character. That is something they did not do in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the Democratic nominee. She, like Trump, was widely thought to be dishonest and untrustworthy, thus negating one of Trump’s obvious weaknesses and making character less of a factor in voters’ decision-making processes,” Gallup said.

