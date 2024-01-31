Poll researchers profile the tiny minority of Obama elites that are destroying America

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2024

In 20 of his weekly surveys, pollster Scott Rasmussen found there were always three or four out of the usual 1,000 respondents who were far more radical than the others. That would be less than one half of one percent.

The radicals had graduate degrees, family incomes above $150,000 a year, and lived in large cities (more than 10,000 people per zip code), Rasmussen’s research found.

Other demographics of the group:

• Two-thirds of them are between 35 and 54;

• 86 percent are white;

• 73 percent are Democrats;

• Just under half (47 percent) favor Bernie Sanders– style socialism;

• The same number, 47 percent, say there is “too much freedom” in America;

• 35 percent say they’d “rather cheat than lose a close election.” That number doubles among the ones who say they’re active in politics daily;

• 71 percent have a favorable opinion of the legacy media;

• 74 percent of them say they’re actually better off financially than they were before COVID (only 20 percent of the rest of us say so);

• 76 percent have a favorable opinion of college professors (The rest of the country? Just 17 percent hold that opinion);

• 67 percent, say teachers and other educational professionals should decide what children are taught rather than letting parents do so;

• 77 percent would “impose strict restrictions and rationing on the private use of gas, meat, and electricity”;

• 72 percent would ban gas-powered vehicles;

• 69 percent would ban gas stoves;

• 58 percent would ban SUVs;

• 55 percent would ban non-essential air travel;

• 53 percent would ban private air conditioning; and

• Joe Biden has an 84 percent approval rating with this crowd.

What brought this elitist 1 percent’s magical-thinking mindset into vogue? What made these people into a mainstream political constituency?

That would be the Barack Obama phenomena.

Obama’s “awful elite” who were unveiled by Rasmussen “must be marginalized if this country is going to survive,” Scott McKay wrote in a Jan. 29 analysis for The American Spectator.

McKay, author of “Racism, Revenge and Ruin: It’s All Obama” noted that, “before 2008, there had never been a successful effort to marry the pieties and fetishes of the moneyed elite with a mass popular appeal. Previous efforts at doing so — for example, the failed presidential campaigns of George McGovern, Michael Dukakis, and John Kerry — had been miserable failures.”

Obama “fused the radical chic of the rich white leftist in a Che Guevara T-shirt with the aspirational upward mobility of immigrants and minorities; the latter solely due to the identity politics that Team Obama has weaponized beyond any limits reason and critical thinking might otherwise have imposed,” McKay wrote. “All of a sudden, the insane proclivities described above in Rasmussen’s polling represented the demands of an entire political party — most of whose voters either disagree with or are not motivated by them. Who in the black community, for example, who isn’t a committed Democrat activist is a staunch supporter of banning SUVs or gas stoves?”

“They didn’t vote for those things. They voted for Obama because he was going to be the first black president. And once in office, they were emotionally committed to his success regardless of his radicalism and resulting failure.”

That 1 percent of radical elites in Rasmussen’s polling are now represented by Joe Biden and are “no longer bound by a cult of personality,” McKay added. “And that’s why it’s not working anymore.”

The RealClearPolitics average of Biden’s approval now sits at 40.1 percent, which is actually up a tick from last week’s 39.8 thanks to two slightly better polls.

“You can’t sell the politics of the white radical elite without marrying them to identity politics to attract support from more conservative black, Hispanic, and Asian voters,” McKay noted.

And that, McKay added, is why you’re now seeing this:

Megyn Kelly talks about Cindy Adams from the New York Post was reporting that there is a Plan to replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama. It only make sense that Joe Biden will be replace because they know he can’t win! Anyone is more popular than Joe Biden, but make no mistake,… pic.twitter.com/dv28swxUhF — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) January 29, 2024

“The word has always been that Michelle didn’t want the job and can’t be told what to do; that would seem to be a major obstacle to making this plan work,” McKay wrote.

“But numbers like Rasmussen has shown us, and the current fortunes of a regime now fronted by an unimpressive white member of our unimpressive political elite, indicate that without such a move, the coalition will collapse.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists