Poll panic: Hamas attack exposed failed Biden policies; Trump leads in swing states

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2023

Most Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under Team Biden. They also believe Joe Biden is too old for another White House run. And, now, his response to the Hamas terror attack on Israel has exposed another weakness, his failed foreign policy strategy.

The leftist New York Times revealed in a closely-watched poll that Donald Trump is leading Biden in five of six key swing states and is favored over Biden on key issues including the economy, immigration, and national security. The news has rocked the Left-Democrat establishment.

Trump leads by 10 points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin is currently the only swing state where Biden leads, and that is by a slim two points, according to the new poll by the New York Times and Siena College.

The poll also showed Biden’s lead among Hispanic voters has dwindled to the to single digits and traditionally Democrat black voters are now registering 22 percent support for Trump.

The New York Times described the poll’s shift to Trump as “a level unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times” and described the poll as showing a “gradual racial realignment” between the two parties.

In the poll, two-thirds of respondents said the U.S. under Biden is moving in the wrong direction.

Just 37 percent of people say they trusted Biden with the economy, compared to 59 percent with Trump.

Only two percent say the economy is “excellent” under Bidenomics.

According to the survey, voters across all income levels felt that policies under Biden had hurt them personally (18 points disadvantage) whereas Trump’s policies had helped them (17 point advantage.)

Voters also preferred Trump over Biden on immigration, national security, and on the current Israel-Palestine conflict by 12, 12, and 11 points respectively.

Biden’s age of 80 also played a massive factor, according to the data, as 71 percent said he is “too old” to run again.

The poll shows Trump would win more than 300 Electoral College votes this time next year.

Biden’s campaign played up the same poll from four years ago greatly during his 2020 campaign. That poll showed Biden as the most electable Democrat against Trump.

“Biden’s campaign seized on the poll and others like it to argue that he deserved the nomination because he had the best chance of beating Trump. The same poll four years later shows the opposite,” Axios noted.

The new data is similar to the New Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey released last week.

In that polling, Trump is ahead of Biden among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump was also down as leading Biden in North Carolina, a state that went for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

New Morning Consult/Bloomberg statistics saw Biden leading in Nevada.

Democrats and never-Trumpers were freaking and scrambling to spin the results on the poll that was devastating to the party.

Leftist commentator and Obama White House adviser Dan Pfeiffer wrote in a Substack screed: “Instead of doom-scrolling and tweeting through our panic, we should see this poll as a roadmap on how to reconstitute the anti-MAGA majority. We have to persuade the voters we have lost since 2020.”

Larry Sabato, whose “Crystal Ball” is far less accurate than the Magic 8-ball, critics say, tried his best to put a positive spin on the poll only to be heavily ratioed on social media:

For those moaning about the latest NYTimes/Siena Poll: –Election is a full year away.

–Biden’s likely opponent faces 91 counts in multiple jurisdictions.

–Economy is clearly improving, but it takes many months for voters to perceive and believe it. Keep calm. Carry on. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 5, 2023

Others saw the poll for what it actually was, an indictment of the Biden team’s policies:

Despite liberal media, more people know Biden shows signs of senility & is a horrible president. He opened spigots of cash to Iran & look what happened. @realDonaldTrump had isolated the murderous American/Israeli-hating mullahs. Killed terror leader.https://t.co/c8PnGCssiS — Rowan Scarborough (@RoScarborough) November 5, 2023

