‘God is not finished with this state’: 12,000 Christians baptized in California on Pentecost Sunday

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 20, 2024

Across California on Sunday, 12,000 Christians were baptized in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Baptize California billed it as the “largest synchronized day of water baptism in American history.”

Baptize California is a “statewide movement of water baptisms on Pentecost Sunday” that unites local churches, including Saddleback Church, Sandals Church, Zoe Church, Restoration Life Church, and Higher Visions Church, under “a part of theology we can all agree on, which is the public profession of faith through water baptism.”

While the flagship event took place in Huntington Beach, there were dozens of regional baptisms across California, with many people signing up to partake in the festivities beforehand and others deciding to get baptized spontaneously, event organizers said.

The event encouraged anyone who wanted to “publicly declare their faith in Jesus Christ” to be baptized, even if that meant being baptized away from their local church.

