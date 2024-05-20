Cohen on the stand admits he stole from Trump; Only crime confirmed thus far is his

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



It has finally been established that a crime was committed after all by one of the players in the courtroom on Monday during former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial in New York.

The crime?

Star prosecution witness Michal Cohen, under cross examination, admitted he pilfered 30 grand from the Trump Organization while he was employed there.

“You stole from the Trump Organization?” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asked Cohen.

Cohen responded, “Yes.”

When asked if he was prosecuted or made to pay the money back, Cohen said he was not.

Cohen testified that he paid around $20,000 of the $50,000 the Trump Organization owed to tech company RedFinch in cash, bringing it in a brown paper bag. Cohen pocketed the rest of it.

Cohen was reportedly reimbursed $100,000 by Trump’s company for the payment, Reuters reported.

“You lied to (Allen) Weisselberg about how much you needed for Red Finch?” Blanche asked.

Cohen responded, “Yes.”

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk noted in a social media post:

“For those keeping score:

– Cohen has said repeatedly he wants Trump in jail

– Cohen sells merch with pictures of Trump behind bars

– Cohen told his former legal advisory Bob Costello that he’d do anything to stay out of jail

– Cohen also admitted to paying Stormy Daniels to win favor from Trump after he wasn’t appointed COS or AG during the first Trump administration.

– Now he’s admitted to outright larceny.”

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley wrote: “These are hits below the waterline for Cohen but also the prosecutors. They had a man admitting to a major larceny but never charged Cohen. That made Cohen not only their man, but allowed him to keep stolen money.”

Cohen is the last witness being called by the prosecution in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump.

