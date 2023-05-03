Poll finds Trump-DeSantis is a really powerful ticket

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2023

Independents who are on the fence would flock to a Trump-DeSantis presidential ticket in 2024 and help propel the GOP to a convincing victory over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

A unity ticket featuring former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat Biden-Harris by 51%-43%, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

The 8-point margin is the biggest yet for any potential GOP ticket and follows a McLaughlin & Associates survey on May 2 which found Trump has maintained a 47%-43% edge over Biden.

“Trump-DeSantis wins with women, independents, Hispanics, and college grads and does historically well with African Americans,” said Larry Ward, president of Political Media Inc., which commissioned the survey.

“Trump-DeSantis also wins the national popular vote, which would be a first for Republicans in 20 years. Trump does well head-to-head against Biden, but adding DeSantis to the ticket is powerful,” Ward added.

The latest Rasmussen survey also tested other potential running mates also. A Trump-Kari Lake ticket would edge Biden-Harris, 47%-42%. Teaming Trump with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would fall short, 44%-40%.

We the People Convention President Tom Zawistowski, who favors the Trump-DeSanits ticket, said the Rasmussen survey shows “that a Trump/DeSantis Unity Ticket not only brings together Republican voters who may support one or the other, but also brings 5% more independent voters, 4% more men, and increases in support among every age group and every ethnicity by between 2% and 4%. It is clearly the winning combination that the majority of Americans want for 2024.”

Zawistowski added: “We can’t win if either Trump or DeSantis is up on Biden by 5% or 6% and if we are not over 50%. Across the poll, we see a 6% jump from people who would vote for ‘other’ who move to Trump-DeSantis. That is a big deal. Plus, a Trump-DeSantis Unity Ticket does well in the swing states.”

Zawistowski said that he hopes DeSantis, who reportedly plans to enter the GOP presidential race this month, will instead focus on building out a House and Senate MAGA candidate list to give a potential Republican presidency a working majority in 2025.

