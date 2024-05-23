Poll: Americans side with Israel against Hamas, subsidized protests

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a new Harvard/Harris poll, a strong 80 percent are siding with Israel in its war with the Hamas terror organization.

Other poll findings:

• 74 percent believe Israel should move forward with an operation to eliminate Hamas by attacking its last stronghold in Rafah.

• Nearly 3 in 4 of respondents say they are following the Israel-Hamas war closely.

• 70 percent feel Israel is trying to minimize casualties.

• 2 in 3 voters say they would only favor a conditional ceasefire after hostages are released and Hamas is removed from power.

“Despite all the propaganda pumped out against Israel, Americans still firmly backed the Jewish state,” HotAir.com’s David Strom noted.

“You’d never know it if all you did was watch the steady stream of videos showing upset protesters, the MSM parroting Hamas talking points, or the focus on discord within the Biden administration regarding the Israel-Hamas war,’ Stron added. “But if you actually measure Americans’ attitudes, it’s clear that we know who is good and who is evil in this dispute.”

Unsurprisingly, Strom added, “a lot of Americans who support Israelis defending themselves are less excited about providing aid, they don’t think it’s our war. But they also realize that Biden is emboldening Hamas by talking about cutting off aid. A strong majority still support aid, 57 percent, but not quite as large a number as support a Rafah operation (74 percent). ”

(View the poll in its entirety here.)

