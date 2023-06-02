Poll: 71 percent of Americans agree with God: There are two genders

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2023

The overwhelming majority of Americans say there are only two genders and most want sex change operations for minors criminalized, a new poll shows.

The majority of Americans – 71 percent – agree that male and female are the only two genders, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

When given the statement: “There are two genders, male and female,” 83 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of Democrats agreed.

Almost half of Democrats – 47 percent – “strongly agree” with the statement, with an even larger 72 percent of Republicans strongly agreeing.

Less than a quarter of Americans from all political parties – 23 percent – either “somewhat disagree” or “strongly disagree.”

Rasmussen Reports also asked the 1,116 survey participants: “Should schools and teachers be allowed to counsel students on their sexual and gender identities without parental knowledge or consent.”

Only 26 percent answered “yes,” including less than half of Democrats – 41 percent. Meanwhile, 60 percent answered “no” with 75 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of Democrats.

Rasmussen also asked: “Some states have recently passed legislation making it illegal to give hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to minors. Do you approve or disapprove of such laws?”

A total of 59 percent of the respondents said they approve of making HRT for minors illegal, with more than half of Democrats – 54 percent – and 70 percent of Republicans agreeing while 35 percent of Democrats and 23 percent of Republicans disagreed.

Lastly, Rasmussen asked: “Some states have recently passed legislation making it illegal to perform sex-change surgery on minors. Do you approve or disapprove of such laws?”

A larger 62 percent of respondents approved, including 56 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of Republicans.

Democrats held similar opinions of sex-change operations and HRT, with 35 percent of Democrats disapproving of state bans compared to only 21 percent of Republicans.

