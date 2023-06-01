Poll: 6 of 10 voters want criminal prosecutions of FBI officials involved with ‘Russiagate’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2023

A majority of Americans believe FBI officials who were the architects of the bogus “Russiagate” investigation of President Donald Trump should be prosecuted, a new poll found.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey said that 63% believe that Trump was the target of a Hillary Clinton campaign orchestrated “hit” during the 2016 campaign. Just 30% disagreed.

The survey was conducted after Special Counsel John Durham’s report which detailed the scheme by the Clinton campaign to undermine Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency by claiming he colluded with Russia in his 2016 campaign.

The survey suggested that Americans want revenge on those involved.

Rasmussen said that 59% of likely voters want those inside the FBI who promoted the false Trump claims in the scandal “criminally prosecuted.”

Durham found the FBI was aware Hillary Clinton’s campaign was the source for claims about Trump and Russian collusion which had no basis in evidence.

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted: “Trump has long said that his presidency would have been better had he not been dogged by the charges, fueled by an anti-Trump media. In the report, Durham raised serious questions about FBI operations and coordination with the Clinton team to hurt Trump.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called the Russian collusion charge against Trump “a well-orchestrated hit job by the Clinton campaign and government officials.”

