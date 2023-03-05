Poll: 6 of 10 Americans think Feds orchestrated Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2023

Know anyone who uncritically believes the alleged political-cultural reality upheld by legacy media and government officials?

In a new poll, 61 percent of Americans said they believe government agents had a hand in orchestrating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

Is this a topic one feels comfortable discussing in “polite society”?

The survey by Rasmussen Reports of 1,000 “U.S. likely voters” contacted Feb. 26-28 also found overwhelming majorities in favor of releasing all the surveillance video footage of the J6 events.

“Sixty-one percent of voters believe it is likely that undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot, including 39 percent who think it’s Very Likely. Thirty percent don’t think it’s likely undercover agents helped provoke the riot, including 18 percent who say it is Not At All Likely,” Rasmussen reported on Thursday.

Seventy percent of Republicans, and 57 percent of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters, believe it is “at least somewhat likely” that undercover government agents helped provoke” what occurred on Jan. 6, the survey found.

Regarding the release of J6 surveillance video, “Eighty-six percent of Republicans, 78 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party believe it is important that the public be able to view all the videos,” according to Rasmussen.

Only 47 percent of all “Likely Voters” polled said they think the Democrat-run congressional committee investigating Jan. 6 “did a good or excellent job,” while 38 percent said it did a “poor job.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged full access to 41,000 hours of J6 surveillance video to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. McCarthy said the full array of video footage also will be made available to J6 defendants.

Other findings from the poll:

• Voters under 40 are more likely than their elders to suspect the events at the Capitol on J6 were provoked by undercover agents.

• A majority of voters don’t think Joe Biden “has kept his campaign promise to unite Americans.”

• One-third of those polled endorse a GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent call for a “national divorce” between red states and blue states.

• Most voters give the federal government low ratings for its response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

