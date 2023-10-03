Policy blowback: Armed carjacking victimizes Democrat congressman; Pro-crime ‘journalist’ shot to death

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2023

Democrats who propose and enact soft-on-crime policies and the media who amplify their causes are experiencing firsthand blowback from those policies with tragic results.

In the last month, two Democrat politicians have been the victims of carjackings.

And, in Philadelphia on Monday, a pro-crime reporter was shot and killed.

Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol.

Cuellar said three guys “came out of nowhere,” pointed guns at him and made off with his 2019 Toyota C-HR LE.

“They had masks, but you could still see that they were young,” Cuellar told reporters on Tuesday. “You look around. One gun. Second gun. Maybe a third one behind me. You got to stay calm. They wanted the car. Sure.”

Law enforcement sources told D.C.’s NBC News4 that Cuellar’s car was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Road SE in Anacostia.

“They recovered the car. They recovered everything. What really got me upset was they took my sushi but anyway, that’s something else,” Cuellar said.

Police are looking for three suspects in the carjacking, but no arrests have been made, NBC News4 reported. What NBC News4 failed to report was an Metropolitan Police Department crime alert on the incident which says police are on the lookout for “three black males wearing all black clothing.”

Last month, a top official with the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) who once vowed to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department was beaten and bloodied in a carjacking outside her home.

Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chairwoman for the DFL, shared news of her attack in a Wednesday Facebook post, where she fumed that the four young suspects need to be brought to justice. She is now calling for tougher crime laws.

“I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising, and cuts all over my body. And I have rage,” wrote Sathanandan, who said the beating occurred in front of her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. “These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot ease. With no hesitation and no remorse.”

Meanwhile, in the early morning hours on Monday, 39-year-old reporter Josh Kruger was found dead outside his Philadelphia apartment.

“Kruger was a longtime journalist, homeless activist, and former social media spokesperson for Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney. According to the initial evidence, the shooter entered Kruger’s home and shot him at the base of his stairs before fleeing. Kruger, fatally wounded, went outside looking for help,” the Conundrum Cluster blog on Substack.com noted.

Police have not announced any suspects or motive.

“However, several weeks ago Kruger wrote on Facebook a mentally disturbed man calling himself ‘Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets’ came to Kruger’s home looking for the man’s boyfriend and threatened Kruger,” the blog noted.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who landed the position thanks to a huge haul of George Soros cash, has implemented soft-on-crime policies such oas ending prosecution for drug possession, eliminating cash bail in many cases, and handing out lenient sentences for violent crimes. He’s also taken a firm stand against “police misconduct” and begun prosecuting police officers for behavior during the George Floyd Riots.

Kruger was an outspoken defender of Krasner and his policies on social media.

“He blamed police for failing to respond to the increase in crime and said that normal features of the justice system like requiring bail for criminals were just ‘a sentence for being poor,’ ” the blog noted.

Kruger also advocated for giving the homeless lump sum cash payments and was a proponent of “safe injection sites” where drug addicts can use drugs and be provided with free needles and other essentials. He advocated for all drugs to be decriminalized.

The Conundrum Cluster blog added: “Kruger was one of the many far-left activists waging war on Americans’ quality of life. When liberal policies don’t work, he would tell people not to believe their lying eyes. When people pointed out the obvious problems liberal policies cause, he called them racist. During the mass hysteria and cultural revolution that followed the George Floyd Riots, Kruger defended or minimized the removal of statues of Christopher Columbus and heroic Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo, who helped navigate the city through the massive violence of the Civil Rights era. If you want to know why many cities have become shitholes in recent memory, look no further than Josh Kruger.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish